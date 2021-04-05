Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 1-Year High at $142.12

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.12 and last traded at $140.88, with a volume of 2961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

