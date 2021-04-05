Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

