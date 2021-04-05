Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.