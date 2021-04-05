Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of EVV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.66. 534,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,948. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $12.89.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Read More: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.