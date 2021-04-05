Eaton Vance Management Acquires 130,784 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,242,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,784 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.31% of PepsiCo worth $629,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PEP stock opened at $141.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.48 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

