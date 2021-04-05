Eaton Vance Management Acquires 1,728 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,760,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.38% of Lowe’s Companies worth $443,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.12.

LOW stock opened at $191.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.58. The company has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

