Eaton Vance Management Acquires 233,114 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,114 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.50% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $455,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $327.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.04 and its 200 day moving average is $260.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.67 and a 12 month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

