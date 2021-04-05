Eaton Vance Management Acquires 90,275 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,275 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.22% of Caterpillar worth $215,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

NYSE CAT opened at $232.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.97 and its 200 day moving average is $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.