Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.28% of Accenture worth $477,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,122,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,487,000 after purchasing an additional 149,261 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.68.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $278.34 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $148.28 and a 52-week high of $281.30. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

