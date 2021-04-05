Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 93,349 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.15% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $215,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 509,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,623,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of -572.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.58 and a one year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.