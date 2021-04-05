Eaton Vance Management Buys 128,675 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,255,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,675 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.17% of Chevron worth $274,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 83,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,431,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 445,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

NYSE CVX opened at $105.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

