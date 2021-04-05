Eaton Vance Management Buys 39,844 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,844 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.32% of Ecolab worth $199,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,268,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,479,000 after buying an additional 71,817 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,077,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,918,000 after buying an additional 51,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,001,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,636,000 after buying an additional 45,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.62.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $216.85 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.77 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

