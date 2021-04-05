Eaton Vance Management Buys 88,466 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.28% of Arista Networks worth $282,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,797,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 71,332 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,105,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 63,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $308.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.06 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total value of $230,507.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,794.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,251 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,227. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

