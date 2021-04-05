Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,729 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of PayPal worth $463,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $247.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

