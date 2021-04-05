Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.27% of Costco Wholesale worth $458,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $354.94 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $282.82 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.