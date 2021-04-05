Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,468 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.33% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $203,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,491,000 after buying an additional 84,605 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

VRTX stock opened at $213.04 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

