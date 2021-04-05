Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,523,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 738,229 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.23% of Micron Technology worth $189,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 140.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU opened at $92.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

