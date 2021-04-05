Eaton Vance Management Has $193.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 136,493 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of The Home Depot worth $193,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $215,000. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $245,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $307.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $308.55.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

