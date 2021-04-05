Eaton Vance Management Has $198.04 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,693 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.23% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $198,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,515,000 after acquiring an additional 754,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after purchasing an additional 742,490 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,514,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,270,000 after purchasing an additional 588,225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,033,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,589,000 after purchasing an additional 536,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after purchasing an additional 446,069 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $144.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.20 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

