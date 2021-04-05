Eaton Vance Management Has $205.52 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,557,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165,305 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.43% of Emerson Electric worth $205,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

Shares of EMR opened at $90.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.