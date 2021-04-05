Eaton Vance Management Has $218.68 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.21% of Intuit worth $218,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $395.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.53 and a 200-day moving average of $363.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.55 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.