Eaton Vance Management Has $236.85 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.15% of Danaher worth $236,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,637,000 after purchasing an additional 847,100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Danaher by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 788,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,258,000 after purchasing an additional 520,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $225.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.38 and a 200-day moving average of $226.29. The company has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

