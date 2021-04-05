Eaton Vance Management Has $262.08 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,424 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.20% of Amgen worth $262,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 67,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.17.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $249.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.21 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.