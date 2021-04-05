Eaton Vance Management Has $297.54 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,867 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.70% of Marriott International worth $297,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.98 and its 200-day moving average is $123.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.32.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

