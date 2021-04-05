Eaton Vance Management Has $327.87 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,801,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,845 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.40% of The TJX Companies worth $327,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. United Bank raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 32.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $206,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $257,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $65.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

