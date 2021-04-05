Eaton Vance Management Has $456.75 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 288.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397,091 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.30% of NextEra Energy worth $456,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,359 shares of company stock worth $11,945,664 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

