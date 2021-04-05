Eaton Vance Management Has $483.21 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,699,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 58,551 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.24% of Intel worth $483,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

