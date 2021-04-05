Eaton Vance Management Has $543.06 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,354 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.34% of Eli Lilly and worth $543,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after acquiring an additional 359,479 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after buying an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,068,000 after buying an additional 128,613 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,604,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,893,000 after buying an additional 90,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,529,000 after buying an additional 169,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

LLY stock opened at $185.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $177.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.58.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

