Eaton Vance Management Has $988.69 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,780,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.25% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $988,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,090,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,218,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,786,000 after acquiring an additional 926,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,614,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,204,000 after purchasing an additional 776,920 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $153.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $469.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

