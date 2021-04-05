Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,385,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 519,435 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.15% of Verizon Communications worth $375,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

