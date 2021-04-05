Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,984 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.25% of S&P Global worth $196,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $8,069,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

NYSE SPGI opened at $362.65 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

