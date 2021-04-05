Eaton Vance Management Purchases 2,523,225 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,738,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523,225 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.19% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $233,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.74.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $163.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

