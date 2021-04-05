Eaton Vance Management Purchases 98,612 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,679,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.15% of The Procter & Gamble worth $511,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,309,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,189,000 after buying an additional 158,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Shares of PG opened at $134.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $107.50 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

