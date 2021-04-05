Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of Netflix worth $256,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 976 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 240,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $130,246,000 after purchasing an additional 119,155 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $539.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.51 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.35.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

