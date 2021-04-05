Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 764.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $188,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $370.81 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.93 and a 52 week high of $370.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.