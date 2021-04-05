Eaton Vance Management Sells 11,842 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.20% of Medtronic worth $317,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,701,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $199,370,000 after purchasing an additional 895,260 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,131,840,000 after buying an additional 746,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $118.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.98. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

