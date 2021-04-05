Eaton Vance Management Sells 18,308 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,308 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.27% of NIKE worth $600,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NYSE NKE opened at $132.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

