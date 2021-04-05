Eaton Vance Management Sells 18,777 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,444,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,777 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.3% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.19% of Facebook worth $1,487,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Facebook by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $298.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,402,007 shares of company stock worth $378,004,197 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

