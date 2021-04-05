Eaton Vance Management Sells 24,037 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,259 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,037 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.16% of Adobe worth $378,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $483.34 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.71 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.26. The company has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

