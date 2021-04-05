Eaton Vance Management Sells 294,440 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,440 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of The Coca-Cola worth $251,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 112,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $52.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $41.86 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

