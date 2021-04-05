Eaton Vance Management Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.32% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $232,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,068 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,147,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 606,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,864,000 after acquiring an additional 311,981 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,416,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,094,000 after acquiring an additional 273,055 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.71 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

