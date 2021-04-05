Eaton Vance Management Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.18% of The Boeing worth $220,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 55,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in The Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 121,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $19,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $252.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

