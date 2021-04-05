Eaton Vance Management Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 441,649 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Comcast worth $206,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,457,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $705,163,000 after buying an additional 461,520 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $250.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.