Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,069,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 98,783 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.2% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.45% of QUALCOMM worth $772,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM opened at $137.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

