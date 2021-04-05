Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.40% of Zoetis worth $315,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS opened at $157.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.