Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of EVN traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.74. 86,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,190. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $13.90.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

