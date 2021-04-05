Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of EVN traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.74. 86,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,190. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $13.90.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
