Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
EVF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.63. 116,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,590. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $6.74.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
