Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

EVF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.63. 116,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,590. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

