eBoost 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,489.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and approximately $25,489.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.51 or 0.00353534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 167.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004225 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

