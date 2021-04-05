eBoost (EBST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,086.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $19.85 million and approximately $10,086.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.84 or 0.00372988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005050 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000773 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

