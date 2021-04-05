EchoLink (EKO) Price Tops $0.0049

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. EchoLink has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $363,533.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00055103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00674224 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00029029 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

