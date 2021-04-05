EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Cap Hits $1.40 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $315,450.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,111.30 or 0.99024135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036530 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00097718 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001138 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001661 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

